The Mahtomedi lacrosse team, after upsetting Stillwater for the Section 4 championship, lost to Prior Lake and Moorhead in the state tournament last week and finished 12-6.
“We had a fun year,” coach Michael Narow said. “It was tough to lose two at state, but we finally slayed the dragon, beating Stillwater, after losing them in the section finals the last two years. That was our best game of the year. We didn’t play as well at state.”
The Zephyrs defeated the top-seeded Stillwater Ponies 11-7 there June 7, led by Tommy Peer in goal stopping 12 of 19 shots. Eric Buttke notched four goals while Jackson Johnson, Isaac Wendorff and Nolan Dimitri had two each and Eric Granec one.
Prior Lake tripped the Zephyrs 10-6 Tuesday in Stillwater, led by Jack Tocko with three goals and Max Anderson two, while their goalie Luke Bloomer foiled nine of 15 Zephyr shots. For the Zephyrs, Dimitri and Isaac Wendorff had two goals each, and Lanson Kruse and Jack Roerich one each. Peer made eight saves.
Moorhead edged Mahtomedi 6-4 on Thursday in the consolation round at White Bear Lake. Peer foiled 16 of 22 shots, but the Spuds limited the Zephyrs to one goal each by Owen Tacheny, Dimitri, Wendorff, and Kruse.
