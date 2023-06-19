team

The section champion Zephyr lacrosse team

 Beth Donahue

The Mahtomedi lacrosse team, after upsetting Stillwater for the Section 4 championship, lost to Prior Lake and Moorhead in the state tournament last week and finished 12-6.

“We had a fun year,” coach Michael Narow said. “It was tough to lose two at state, but we finally slayed the dragon, beating Stillwater, after losing them in the section finals the last two years. That was our best game of the year. We didn’t play as well at state.”

