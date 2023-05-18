White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Showers this morning becoming less numerous during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.