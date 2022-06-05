Mahtomedi advanced to the finals of the Section 4 tournament with victories over Hill-Murray 9-4 on Wednesday and top-seeded Irondale 7-6 on Friday.
The No. 4 seeded Zephyrs (11-4) will duel No. 2 Stillwater (12-3) on Wednesday, 7 p.m., in Stillwater.
Against Hill-Murray, Owen Knapp and Oskar Magnuson each tallied two goals and Jack Zell made two assists.
“Our focus was to control the middle of the field, and make it very difficult for Hill-Murray to clear the ball out of their zone,” coach Mike Narow said.
Against Irondale (12-3), Zell delivered three goals, Magnussen two and Knapp one. The Zephyrs led by three in the fourth period and withstood an Irondale rally.
“Thanks to some amazing goaltending by Caden Donahue,” Narow said. “We were able to hold Irondale off just enough.” The key was to “slow down Irondale’s three exceptional offensive players, he said.
