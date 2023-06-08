The Mahtomedi boys lacrosse team advanced to the state tournament by defeating top-seeded Stillwater 12-7 on Wednesday evening in the Section 4 finals at Stillwater.
The Zephyrs, coached by Michael Narrow, are 12-4 with seven straight wins. Their captains are Jack Roehrich, Owen Tacheny, Tommy Peer, and Isaac Wendorf.
The No. 2 seeded Zephyrs reached the section finals beating Irondale 12-1 and Hill-Murray 10-4. Their last loss was against Hill-Murray 6-5 on May 16 in a conference game.
Stillwater finished 11-5.
The single-class state tournament will begin June 13 at Stillwater High School. The semifinals on June 15 will be played at White Bear Lake.
Mahtomedi will make its sixth state tournament appearance and first since 2019.
