White Bear Lake lost to Eagan 14-11 there Saturday in the next-to-last game of the regular season. Goals for the Bears (7-4) were tallied by Preston West (three), Devin Mueller (three), Evan Vickstrom two, Mario Bailey, Bryce Johnson and Finn Karni. Bailey and West made four assists each. Karni had five ground balls and Tanner Olsen four. Eagan (6-5) got 11 goals against Devin Willett and three against Harrison Adams as they played a half each.
