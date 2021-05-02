Undefeated Chanhassen handed Mahtomedi a 14-9 loss on Saturday in Mahtomedi. Levi Lemke pumped in five goals for Mahtomedi (4-3). Owen Knapp, Eric Granec, EJ Charpentier and Jackson Johnson had one each. Tyr Christianson and Brady Grandstaf each scored three goals for Chanhassen (5-0) and Christianson made five assists.
Latest News
- Girls lacrosse: Blake deals Zephyrs first loss 15-7
- Boys lacrosse: Chanhassen tops Mahtomedi 14-9
- Baseball: Smith leads Bears in 2-0 win over Forest Lake
- Baseball: Mounds View swipes 10 bases in 7-6 win over Blaine
- Tennis: Mahtomedi repels Hill-Murray 7-0
- Girls lacrosse: Bears edge Raptors 10-8 for 5th in row
- Softball: Mahtomedi beats Packers 12-2
- Baseball: Mustangs top Woodbury 4-2 in 8th in duel of D-1 recruits
Most Popular
Articles
- Anti-Rush Line letters attract committee’s attention
- Playground fun coming to Shoreview Commons
- Construction of new elementary school in Hugo begins
- Lexington farmers market returns with new organizer
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Ramsey County Sheriff says county manager attempting to defund law enforcement
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Volunteer group finds new homes for refurbished bikes
- Neighborhood group has ‘ask’ of Water Gremlin
- School district scores first permit approval
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.