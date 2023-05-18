White Bear Lake tripped East Ridge 14-5 in the Suburban East Conference final at home on Wednesday and finished in third place.
The Bears are 7-3 overall with all three losses by one goal each.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 7:09 am
Stillwater was conference champion with a 9-0 record, followed by Woodbuty 8-1, the Bears 7-2, Cretin-Derham Hall 6-3, East Ridge 5-4, Mounds View 3-6, Irondale 3-6, Park 2-7, Roseville 2-7 and Forest Lake 0-9.
The hosts were on offense most of the game with a 25-10 shots on goal advantage. Mario Bailey flipped in four goals, Preston West three, Bryce Johnson and Ben Lockwood two each, and Devin Mueller, Adrien Kregness, and Finn Karin one each.
Ground ball leaders were Karni with seven, Dylan Christopherson six and Grant Ziccardi five. Goalkeeper Devin Willett stopped five of 10 shots by the Raptors (7-5).
