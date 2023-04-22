White Bear Lake (2-0) cruised to a 15-4 win over Park on Friday evening in Cottage Grove. Bryce Johnson, Mario Bailey, Devin Mueller and Ben Lockwood flipped in three goals each, and Aiden Kregness two. Evan Wickstrom had the other goal while providing five assists. Goalie Harrison Adams stopped 11 of 15 shots. Ground ball leaders were Charlie Woodcock with four, and Bailey, Dylan Christopherson and Tanner Olson three each.

