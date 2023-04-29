While Bear Lake is 4-0 after defeating Forest Lake 19-1 there Friday evening. Eight players had goals, led by Devin Mueller with five and Mario Bailey, Evan Vickstrom and Ben Lockwood with three each. Preston West added two goals and Bryce Johnson, Finn Karen, and Aiden Randel one each.

