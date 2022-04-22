White Bear Lake has posted victories in its first two games.
The Bears beat St. Paul 16-1 on Saturday, led by Mario Bailey with six goals and Shea Raeburn with four. Devin Mueller notched two goals, and Riley Miller, Finn Karni, Evan Vickstrom and Bryce Johnson one each. In goal, Brock Ollila made five saves.
The Bears tripped Woodbury 14-10 at home Wednesday evening, led by Bailey with five goals. Mueller, Raeburn and Finn Karni scored twice each, and Vickstrom and Johnson once each. Ollila stopped 12 of 22 shots. Raeburn notched seven ground balls and Preston West five. Riley Miller made three assists.
