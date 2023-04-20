White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.