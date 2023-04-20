White Bear Lake ruled the final quarter and defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 12-9 at home in their season opener on a cold, windy Wednesday evening.
The Bears outscored the Raiders 5-2 in the last quarter, pulling away from a 7-7 tie.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 8:38 pm
Ben Lockwood pumped in four goals and assisted on another. Mario Bailey added three goals, Devin Mueller two, and Preston West, Aiden Kregness, and Evan Vickstrom one each. Mueller, Bailey, and West made two assists each.
Ground ball leaders were Tyler Svir with six, Mueller four, and Bailey, West, Jordan Carroll and Griffin Ziccardi three each. Bears goalie Harrison Adams stopped 11 of 20 shots.
