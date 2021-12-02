The Mahtomedi Zephyrs won two of three games over a five-day stretch to start the season. The Zephyrs beat Monticello 6-0 on Friday and Orono 6-1 on Saturday, both at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, then lost to Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1 on Tuesday at Highland Arena. Against CDH, the Zephyrs trailed 3-0 and got on the board with a power play goal by David Wolsfeld with 6:33 left in the game. Zephyr goalie Ben Dardis faced 52 shots and stopped 49. Charlie Drage has scored five of the 13 goals. David Wolsfeld has two goals and five assists, Carter Haycraft a goal and five assists, and Jonny Grove two goals and an assist

