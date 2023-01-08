Mahtomedi scored twice in the second period and held on to defeat conference rival St. Thomas Academy 2-1 on the Cadets’ rink Saturday. Mahtomedi is 7-2 and STA dropped to 9-4. The Zephyr goals came from Charlie Drage (assisted by David Wolsfeld) and Seth Nelson (Carter Haycraft). Zephyr goalie Charlie Brandt made 25 saves, giving up a power play goal to Tommy Cronin in the third period.
Latest News
- Gymnastics: Zephyrs, Bush top the field at MGGOA meet
- Boys hockey: Bears get 2 of 50 shots past goalie to beat Tartan
- Gymnastics: Bears' Lehner 4th all-around at MGGOA meet, team 6th
- Boys hockey: Cougars trip Coon Rapids 6-0
- Boys hockey: Zephyrs win 2-1 at St. Thomas Academy
- Girls basketball: Unbeaten Jordan edges Mahtomedi 75-74
- Girls basketball: Cougars down Rangers, Bengals
- Boys basketball: Bears shut down Roseville 54-32
Most Popular
Articles
- A more diverse work force helps agency and community
- Former Mounds View hockey player makes it to the pros
- Second snow sculpting spectacle set for Stillwater
- Latin American creators to talk artwork, identity at White Bear Center for the Arts
- Hugo lowers tax rate
- Shoreview tax levy increases nearly 7 percent
- Workshop teaches allies ways to support LGBTQ youth
- Year in Review 2022
- County Road E corridor initiative gets support from City Council
- Happy trails: where to ski & snowshoe this winter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2023?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.