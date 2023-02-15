Mahtomedi cruised to a 6-1 non-conference win over Delano on Tuesday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. Carter Haycraft and Charle Drage knocked in two goals each, and Corey Bohmert and Jake Todd-Chlebeck one each, for the Zephyrs (16-8), who outshot the Tigers 50-12. Will Brown had the goal for Delano (13-11). The Zephyrs have one regular-season game left, at Woodbury on Thursday evening.

