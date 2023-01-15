Mahtomedi pumped in four first-period goals and went on to defeat Hastings 7-1 on Saturday. The early goals for Mahtomedi (9-3) came from Seth Nelson, David Wolsfeld (power play), Charlie Drage and Carter Haycraft. In the second period, Jimmy Egan and Patrick Egan scored 21 seconds apart, and Patrick closed the scoring in the third. Wolsfeld, Jonny Grove and Cal Bruner made two assists each. Andrew Reister notched 23 saves, giving up a goal to Eddie Peine of the Raiders (7-4).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.