Mahtomedi took a quick 3-0 lead and went on to defeat Two Rivers 6-0 on Tuesday evening at West St. Paul Ice Arena. Scoring early were David Wolsfeld 40 seconds after the face-off, Charlie Drage at 2:17 and Seth Nelson 3:20. The score stayed 3-0 until the Zephyrs got three more quick ones early in the third period by Nelson at :56, Drage at 3:30 and Nelson at 6:13 completing the hat trick. Corey Bohmert assisted on two goals. The Zephyrs outshot Two Rivers 41-10 with Charlie Brandt in goal for the shutout. Mahtomedi is 13-8 overall and 6-3 in the Metro East. Two Rivers is 15-6-1 and 5-3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.