The Mahtomedi Zephyrs are back in the state tournament, after missing a year, by virtue of a 4-0 win over Chisago Lakes in the Section 4A semifinals Friday evening.
The No. 4 ranked Zephyrs (16-11-1), after outscoring three section opponents 19-0, will skate in the Class A state tournament starting Wednesday.
Mahtomedi took a 2-0 first-period lead at Roseville Ice Center as David Wolsfeld scored at 7:42, assisted by Charlie Drage and Owen Harrod, and again at 14:06, a few seconds into a power play, assisted by Brent Gulenchyn and Cav Bruner.
Early in the second period, the Wildcats (21-6-1) had their best chance, a penalty shot, but Dardis was able to stuff a close-range shot by Nicholas Helland.
Shortly after, the Zephyrs got another power play goal, from Cav Bruner, at 5:37, and, just 14 seconds later, Patrick Egan earned a clear shot at the net from 12 feet and got it past goalie Jack Hanson.
After that, Hanson and the Wildcats hunkered down and permitted no more damage.
The Zephyrs and goalie Ben Dardis notched their fourth straight shutout, outshooting the Wildcats by 36-28.
Mahtomedi will make its 13th state appearance, and fifth in six years. After capturing the 2020 state title, the Zephyrs missed out last year when Gentry Academy, a new private school that accentuates hockey, dominated Section 4A before moving up to Class 2A this year.
