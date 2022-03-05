White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.