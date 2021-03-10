Mahtomedi fired off 64 shots and defeated South St. Paul 10-1 at home Monday evening. Ryan Berglund notched thee goals, Ethan Peterson two goals, and Grant Dardis, Nick Beiersdorf, Adam Johnson, JD Metz and Dylan Duckson one each for the Zephyrs (8-6). Cav Bruner made three assists. Cole Barr’e in goal stopped 10 of 11 shots by the Packers (3-13).
