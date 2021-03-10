Mahtomedi fired off 64 shots and defeated South St. Paul 10-1 at home Monday evening. Ryan Berglund notched thee goals, Ethan Peterson two goals, and Grant Dardis, Nick Beiersdorf, Adam Johnson, JD Metz and Dylan Duckson one each for the Zephyrs (8-6). Cav Bruner made three assists. Cole Barr’e in goal stopped 10 of 11 shots by the Packers (3-13).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.