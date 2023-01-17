Mahtomedi, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, took a 3-0 lead and held on to defeat Class 2A’s No. 8 ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6-4 on Monday evening in St. Louis Park. BSM outshot the Zephyrs 37-28. Scoring for the Zephyrs in the first period were David Wolfsfeld, Wyatt Tarnoski and Jonny Grove (power play). BSM (10-5) outshot the Zephyrs 18-2 in the second period but got just one past Charlie Brandt, by Drew Stewart while short-handed. In a freewheeling third period, Mahtomedi (10-3) connected on three of 17 shots, by Wolsfeld, Seth Nelson (power play) and Grove, while BSM found the net on three of 14 shots, by Mason Minor, Ryan Beard and Wes Berg.

