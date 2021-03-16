The Mahtomedi Zephyrs lost the regular-season finale to St. Thomas Academy 3-0 at home on Monday evening. The Cadets outshot the Zephyrs 38-17, with Tyler Grahme notching two goals and Jared Wright one. St. Thomas Academy finished 8-1-1 and Hill-Murray 8-1-0 for the top two spots in the Metro East Conference. Mahtomedi placed fifth of eight teams with an 4-4-1 mark. The Zephyrs will host St. Paul Academy on Friday in their section opener.
Latest News
- Quad Community Press: E-edition, March 16, 2021
- Shoreview Press: E-edition, March 16, 2021
- Boys hockey: Zephyrs lose to Cadets 3-0 in conference finale
- Girls hockey: Mahtomedi tops North/Tartan in section opener
- Mustangs Nordic Ski wrap-up
- Swimming: Four Cougars reach state meet
- Boys basketball: Tartan nips Zephyrs 62-61 in conference finale
- Girls hockey: Bears nipped by Roseville 4-3 in conference finale
Most Popular
Articles
- Middle school activity prompts discussion of privilege at school board meeting
- Neighbors keeping an eye on Lakeside Club development
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Cleanup before the melt
- Wrestling: Mustangs (23-5) beat Irondale, advance to section finals vs Stillwater
- Centenarian recalls romance that blossomed during WWII
- Road project supported, but unanswered questions remain
- Delayed Polar Plunge season begins with a splash
- Gymnastics: Zephyrs win Metro East meet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
Online Poll
How Irish are you?
Everyone is Irish when we celebrate St. Patrick's Day. What percentage of Irish is in your family history?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.