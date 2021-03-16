The Mahtomedi Zephyrs lost the regular-season finale to St. Thomas Academy 3-0 at home on Monday evening. The Cadets outshot the Zephyrs 38-17, with Tyler Grahme notching two goals and Jared Wright one. St. Thomas Academy finished 8-1-1 and Hill-Murray 8-1-0 for the top two spots in the Metro East Conference. Mahtomedi placed fifth of eight teams with an 4-4-1 mark. The Zephyrs will host St. Paul Academy on Friday in their section opener.

