Mahtomedi faced a hot goalie but got three past him and defeated South St. Paul 3-1 on Saturday at their home rink in Stillwater. Wyatt Tarnowski, Jake Hodd-Chlebeck and David Wolsfeld scored for the Zephyr (5-1). The SSP goalie Wyatt Cheney made 57 saves. Brayden Willette scored for the Packers (1-4-1).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.