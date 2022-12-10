Mahtomedi faced a hot goalie but got three past him and defeated South St. Paul 3-1 on Saturday at their home rink in Stillwater. Wyatt Tarnowski, Jake Hodd-Chlebeck and David Wolsfeld scored for the Zephyr (5-1). The SSP goalie Wyatt Cheney made 57 saves. Brayden Willette scored for the Packers (1-4-1).
