Mahtomedi pumped in three goals in the final period to defeat Northfield 4-2 on Friday in their season opener at the TRIA rink. Northfield led 2-1 after two periods on two goals by Jake Geiger. Seth Nelson notched his second goal of the game at 3:33 of the third period to tie the score. Charlie Drage scored one minute later for the lead and Carter Hayfield got the clincher on a power play at 15:55. Jonny Grove and Cole Swanson each assisted on two goals. Charlie Brandt in goal stopped 27 of 29 shots.

