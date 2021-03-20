Defending state Class A champion Mahtomedi opened defense of its title with a 6-0 win over St. Paul Academy on Friday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. JD Metz and Ethan Peterson each knocked in two goals, and David Wolsfeld and Brent Gulenchyn scored once each. Metz also made two assists. Ben Dardis made 14 saves in the shutout of the Spartans (3-13). Next for Mahtomedi (11-7-1) will be Tartan (10-7-1) in the Section 4A semifinals at home Tuesday, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.