Defending state Class A champion Mahtomedi opened defense of its title with a 6-0 win over St. Paul Academy on Friday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. JD Metz and Ethan Peterson each knocked in two goals, and David Wolsfeld and Brent Gulenchyn scored once each. Metz also made two assists. Ben Dardis made 14 saves in the shutout of the Spartans (3-13). Next for Mahtomedi (11-7-1) will be Tartan (10-7-1) in the Section 4A semifinals at home Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Latest News
- Swimming: Cougars' Belting is all-stater placing 7th in 50 free
- Boys basketball: Zephyrs beat Johnson 81-43, face No. 1 Minnehaha
- Boys hockey: Zephyrs down SPA 6-0 to open section
- Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy injured in crash when struck by wanted felon in stolen vehicle
- Boys basketball: Bears exit with 76-44 loss to East Ridge
- Girls basketball: Bears blow lead but nip Woodbury 43-42 to advance
- Boys hockey: Centennial blitzes Panthers 9-1 in section
- Girla hockey: Cougars power past Blaine 8-5, face Maple Grove in finals
Most Popular
Articles
- Lino Lakes Council takes action against Ware Road property owner
- Circle Pines developing offer for Down Under property
- New restaurant opening this summer promises 'really good food'
- Lino Lakes Council moves forward with hard court plans at Tower Park
- Middle school activity prompts discussion of privilege at school board meeting
- Indoor gun range planned on Centerville Road
- Trollhaugen announces expansion amidst busiest year ever
- Corned beef and cabbage – As Irish as apple pie
- White Bear Lake Police Chief shares stats
- Next stop along lake trail, Saputo Station
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.