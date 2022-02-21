The Mahtomedi Zephyrs thumped Woodbury 6-0 in their regular-season finals on Saturday at St. Croix Rec Center. The Zephrys will take a 13-11-1 overall record into Section 4A starting Friday. Six players found the net for the Zephyrs: Carter Haycraft, Seth Nelson, Charlie Drage (penalty shot), Johnny Grove, Patrick Egan and Brent Gulenchyn (short-handed). Ben Dardis had 22 saves in the shutout. The Zephyrs placed fifth among eight teams in the Metro East Conference with a 5-4 record. Hill-Murray was champion at 9-0.

