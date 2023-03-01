Mahtomedi will seek another section championship on Thursday evening after sweeping past St. Paul Academy 9-1 on Tuesday at Aldrich Arena, site of the entire tournament. The No. 4 ranked Zephyrs (19-8) will duel Chisago Lakes (16-10-1) on Thursday, 7 p.m., in the finals. Scoring for the Zephyrs were Charlie Drage (twice), Cav Bruner, Jonny Grove, David Wolsfeld, Patrick Egan, Carter Haycraft, Gene Wegleinter, and Jake Todd-Chlebeck. Casey Lynn got SPA (14-12-1) on the board. Mahtomedi has won six of the last eight section tournaments.

