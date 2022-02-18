Mahtomedi cruised to a 12-2 win over South St. Paul on Thursday evening at Doug Wood Arena. Grant Dardis and Jonny Grove each had two goals for the Zephyrs (12-11) and David Wolsfeld, Nick Beiersdorf, Charlie Drage, Seth Nelson, Jake Hodd-Chlebeck, Nate Poganski, Carter Haycraft and Cory Bohmert one each. Nelson made three assists. Jacob Benn and Ray Rosales scored for the Packers (6-19).
