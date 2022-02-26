Mahtomedi cruised 9-0 over St. Paul Johnson on Friday evening, firing 62 shots on goal, in the first round of Section 4A. Jake Hold-Chebeck and Owen Harrod netted two goals each, and David Wolsfeld, Patric Egan, Carter Haycraft, Cory Bohmert and Carlson Marshall one each. The Governors (6-17) had just seven shots on goal. The top-seeded Zephyrs (14-11) face No. 5 Two Rivers (11-14-1) in the semifinals Wednesday, 5 p.m., at Roseville Ice Arena, followed by No. 2 Simley vs. No. 3 Chisago Lakes. The finals will be Friday at 7 p.m. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.