White Bear Lake took a 3-0 lead in the first seven minutes and cruised to a 9-1 win at Woodbury on Tuesday evening. Brady Borgestad scored a goal each period for the hat trick. Tyler Bishop notched two goals, and Max Hamstad, Lleyton Roed, Anthony Brooks, Ethan Moerke on each. Aiden Welch and Nick O’Brien made three assists each. Goalie Torin Larson stopped 13 of 14 shots by the Royals (4-9). The Bears are 12-2-1, and xxx in their last 10.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.