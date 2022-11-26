White Bear Lake tallied two third-period goals to defeat Duluth East 5-3 in the season opener in Duluth on Friday. Jack Stanius scored for the Bears in the first period and Henry Murray countered for Duluth. Charlie Olsen and Brady Borgestad gave the Bears a 3-1 lead in the second period, and the Greyhounds pulled even again with Cole Christian and Ian Christian scoring. Olsen regained a 4-3 lead for the Bears with a goal at 6:00 of third period and Joe Belisle added another at 15:57. Michael Delaney made two assists. Goalie Leo Gabriel stopped 21 of 24 shots.

