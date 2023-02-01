Aiden Welch pumped in three goals as White Bear Lake snapped a two-game losing streak defeating Champlin Park 6-3 on Tuesday evening in Champlin. Scoring for the Bears (14-4) were Jack Stanius in the first period, Welch twice in the second period, and Welch, Nolan Roed and Brady Borgestad in the third period. Roed and Stanius each assisted on three goals. Leo Gabriel made 31 saves, Scoring for Champlin Park (14-6) were Jordan Ronn (twice) and Drew Belleson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.