With a burst of three goals in just over two minutes late in the third period, White Bear Lake defeated Roseville Area 5-2 at home Tuesday evening. Aiden Welch broke a 2-2 tie with a short-handed goal at 13:09. Grady Gallatin scored at 14:18 and Welch again at 15:15. The Bears (11-7) led 2-0 in the first period on goals by Brady Borgestad and Nolan Roed. Roseville (7-9-1) pulled even in the second period with goals by Charlie Krey and James Bartel. The Bears outshot the Raiders 39-21. Nicholas Peterman made 19 saves. Joe Beslisle made two assists.

