The Stillwater Ponies edged Mahtomedi 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday evening, with Ty Tuccitto delivering the game-winner 6:57 into the extra session.
Aidan Anderson scored in the first period for Stillwater (5-1) and Charlie Drage on a power play for Mahtomedi in the second period. Mahtomedi (4-4) had a 35-28 edge in shots on goal.
Mahtomedi will play in a tournament at Roseau from Dec. 28-30.
