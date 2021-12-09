The Stillwater Ponies executed three special-teams goals to defeat White Bear Lake 3-2 on Tuesday evening on the Bears’ ice. After a major boarding penalty on Stillwater in the first period, Ade Mehta scored short-handed for the Ponies (1-0), and Tyler Bishop answered for the Bears (2-2) on the same power play 44 seconds later. Carter Bies notched a power play goal for Stillwater in the second period, and Grady Gallatin tied it for the Bears. In the third, Cam Briere’s power play goal at 6:41 gave the Ponies a lead they didn’t relinquish. Stillwater was 2-for-9 and the Bears 1-4 on power plays. Nicholas Pettman made 30 saves for the Bears.Tomas Anderson 24 for the Ponies.
Latest News
- Girls basketball: Bears stymie Mounds View 54-34
- Centennial High School Sports Briefs
- Boys hockey: Stillwater tips Bears 3-2
- Boys basketball: Eagan trips Bears 59-44
- Girls hockey: Forest Lake blanks Bears 5-0
- Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation honors community partners
- Court documents clarify facts leading to removal of burial mounds
- A-Boat lights up Mahtomedi
Most Popular
Articles
- Attempt to pause Purple Line fails
- When it comes to chainsaw carving, wood matters
- Lino Lakes COVID-19 testing facility offers saliva PCR and rapid tests
- Viking connection: Axe thrower set for nationals, backed by meadery
- School board conducts interviews, fills board seat
- Centennial High school takes on challenge of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
- Grandma’s Bakery owner hangs up apron
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation honors community partners
- Letters to the Editor
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
Online Poll
What is your favorite holiday program or movie?
Ranging from classics you remember from childhood to more recent productions, everyone seems to have a favorite show that helps get them into the holiday spirit.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.