The Stillwater Ponies executed three special-teams goals to defeat White Bear Lake 3-2 on Tuesday evening on the Bears’ ice. After a major boarding penalty on Stillwater in the first period, Ade Mehta scored short-handed for the Ponies (1-0), and Tyler Bishop answered for the Bears (2-2) on the same power play 44 seconds later. Carter Bies notched a power play goal for Stillwater in the second period, and Grady Gallatin tied it for the Bears. In the third, Cam Briere’s power play goal at 6:41 gave the Ponies a lead they didn’t relinquish. Stillwater was 2-for-9 and the Bears 1-4 on power plays. Nicholas Pettman made 30 saves for the Bears.Tomas Anderson 24 for the Ponies. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.