Stillwater handed White Bear Lake its first loss 2-1 on Tuesday evening in Stillwater. Joe Belisle scored for the Bears (3-1) in the first period, assist by Jack Stanius. The Bears’ other 28 shots were stopped by Pony goalie Tomas Anderson. Stillwater’s Riley Skuza tied the score in the second period, and Kyle Einan gave them the lead at 9:49 of the third period. Bear goalie Leo Gabriel made 26 saves. Each team had strong penalty kill as the Ponies were 0-for-7 and the Bears 0-for-5 on power plays.

