The Stillwater Ponies stymied Mahtomedi 3-1 on Tuesday evening at St. Croix Rec Center, home rink for both teams. Ty Tuccitto, Brody Dustin and Blake Vanek had the goals for Stillwater (6-1). Corey Bohmert scored in the second period for Mahtomedi (5-2), making the score 2-1. Tomas Anderson, Pony goalie, stopped 26 of 27 shots, including 11 in the third period. Mahtomedi’s Charlie Brandt stopped 23 of 26 shots.

