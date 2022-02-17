White Bear Lake got three special teams goals to defeat Champlin Park 4-2 at home Tuesday evening. The Bears (14-8) took a 2-0 lead with a short-handed goal by Tyler Bishop and power play goal by Tyler Kotzmacher. The Rebels (14-8-1) pulled even with two goals by Matthew Blodgett, in the first and second periods. Charlie Olsen regained a 3-2 lead on a power play goal six seconds into the third period and Bishop made it 4-2 at 6:03. Jackson Kohnen made 38 saves for the Bears. Aiden Akins and Nolan Roed each provided two assists.

