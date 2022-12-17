Two short-handed goals helped White Bear Lake defeat Forest Lake 5-2 on Saturday in Forest Lake. Scoring for the Bears (5-2) were Grady Gallatin (short-handed), Blake Eckerle and Nolan Roed in the first period, and Roed (short-handed) and Joe Belisle (power play) in the second period. The Bears had a 32-11 edge in shots. Gavin Wille and Malachi McKinnon scored for the Rangers (0-5).

