Nolan Roed struck for two short-handed goals a minute apart, and Tyler Bishop added a hat trick, powering White Bear Lake in a 6-1 win at Woodbury on Thursday evening.
Those Roed goals at 8:23 and 9:24 of the first period opened up a 3-1 lead for the Bears (8-6).
“Great effort by Nolan and his penalty-killing unit,” coach Tim Sager said. During the same penalty, he scored on a breakaway, then by working from behind the net to shoot over the goalie’s glove.
After a scoreless second period, Bishop drilled three straight goals in the third period at 1:04, 3:51 and 9:02, to put the game away.
“Best period of the year for that line,” said Sager, about the “white” line that Roed centers with Aiden Welch and Brady Borgestad.
Charlie Olsen notched the first goal on a power play. Welch made two assists. Ethan Hansen opened the scoring with a goal for Woodbury (9-7). The Bears outshot the Royals 44-19.
