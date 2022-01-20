Cretin-Derham Hall, ranked No. 2 in the state, handed White Bear Lake a 6-3 loss on Tuesday evening at Highland Arena. The Raiders (14-3) outshot the Bears 33-21 and six players netted one goal each. For the Bears (7-6), Tyler Bishop scored the first goal of the game, and Aiden Welch had the other two.
