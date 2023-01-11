Cretin-Derham Hall tumbled Mahtomedi 6-2 on Tuesday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. The Raiders (10-4-1) had a 4-0 lead before Charlie Drage and Seth Nelson got the Zephyrs (7-3) on the board. Five players scored for CDH, with Jake Fisher notching their first and last goal. They got four goals off Charlie Brandt, and the last two off Andrew Reister. CDH goalie Owen Nelson stopped 25 of 27 shots. CDH is ranked 7th in Class 2A and Mahtomedi 4th in Class 1A.

