Cretin-Derham Hall tumbled Mahtomedi 6-2 on Tuesday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. The Raiders (10-4-1) had a 4-0 lead before Charlie Drage and Seth Nelson got the Zephyrs (7-3) on the board. Five players scored for CDH, with Jake Fisher notching their first and last goal. They got four goals off Charlie Brandt, and the last two off Andrew Reister. CDH goalie Owen Nelson stopped 25 of 27 shots. CDH is ranked 7th in Class 2A and Mahtomedi 4th in Class 1A.
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Champlin tops Cougars 75-59
- Girls hockey: Cougars rally to beat OPC 6-3
- Boys hockey: Centennial trips Rebels 6-3 with 4 goals by Blair
- Girls basketball: Zephyrs win 75-69 over Packers
- Boys hockey: Raiders defeat Mahtomedi 6-2
- Boys hockey: Mustangs beat Panthers 6--4
- Boys basketball: Mahtomedi downs Cadets 69-41
- Girls hockey: Roseville/Mahtomedi tips CDH for 5th in row
Most Popular
Articles
- Second snow sculpting spectacle set for Stillwater
- Former Mounds View hockey player makes it to the pros
- Workshop teaches allies ways to support LGBTQ youth
- Latin American creators to talk artwork, identity at White Bear Center for the Arts
- Hugo lowers tax rate
- Happy trails: where to ski & snowshoe this winter
- Meet Discover Stillwater's new president
- Shoreview tax levy increases nearly 7 percent
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports - 2022
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2023?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.