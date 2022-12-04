The No. 2 ranked Warroad Warriors got a natural hat trick from Carson Pilgrim and handed  No. 3 Mahtomedi its first loss 7-4 on Saturday in Warroad. Mahtomedi (3-1) took a 2-0 lead on goals by Carter Haycraft and Seth Nelson. The Warriors (3-0) responded with five straight goals, starting with Murray Marvin-Cordes and Jayson Shaugabay in the first period. Pilgrim scored shorthanded, then added two even-strength goals, all in the second period, for a 5-2 lead. Each team scored twice in the third period, Cav Bruner and Haycraft for the Zephyrs, and Marvin-Cordes and Taven James for the Warriors. Shots were even, 40 by Warroad, 39 by Mahtomedi. Charlie Brandt was in goal for Mahtomedi and Hampton Slukynske for Waroad.

