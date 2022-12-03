Mahtomedi gave up the first goal but took charge in the last two periods to defeat East Grand Forks 6-3 there Friday evening. Scoring for the Zephyrs (3-0) in the second period were Jonny Grove, Charlie Drage (power play), Grove again and Corey Bohmert, and in the third period, Cole Swanson and Jake Hodd-Chlebeck. Drage and Carter Haycraft made two assists each. Charlie Brandt faced 35 shots and stopped 32. Scoring for EGF (2-2) were Brock Schultz and Sam Frost (twice). Mahtomedi will journey farther north Saturday to face Warroad.

