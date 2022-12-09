Mahtomedi improved to 4-1 with a victory at St. Michael-Albertville, 7-4, on Thursday evening. Carter Haycraft and Jimmy Egan gave the Zephyrs a 2-0 first period lead. The second period was free-wheeling with the Knights (0-3) notching three goals and the Zephyrs answering with four, by Haycraft, Cav Bruner, and two by Charlie Drage. Sam Harris got an empty-netter to close the Zephyr scoring. David Wolsfeld made three assists and Patrick Egan two. Caleb Waller and Tyler Jordan each had two goals for STMA. Mahtomedi outshot the Knights by just 32-28. Charlie Brandt made 24 saves.

