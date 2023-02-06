Mahtomedi (12-8) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-1 win over Simley (6-13-2) on Saturday. Notching two goals each were Jake Todd-Chlebeck, Charlie Drage, and Gene Wegleinter. Scoring once each were Jonny Grove, Jimmy Egan, Corey Bohmert and Noah Mogren.
