With two goals in the last six minutes, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs turned back Chisago Lakes 3-1 on Thursday evening to capture the Section 4A championship.
The No. 4 ranked Zephrys (20-8) will make their seventh state tournament trip in eight years, starting Wednesday, March 8.
Chisago Lakes (16-11-1) took the first lead on a goal by Drake Thyen at 3:29 of the first period at Aldrich Arena. The Wildcats were blanked after that, with Zephyr goalie Charlie Brandt making 19 saves.
The Zephyrs tied the score just 1:13 later on a Jonny Grove goal assisted by Seth Nelson.
The score remained 1-1 through the second period and 10 minutes into the third.
Grove scored again at 10:36 of the third period, assisted by Carter Haycraft, for the lead, and Charlie Drage made it 3-1 on a power play at 13:47, with assists by Cav Bruner and David Wolseld.
