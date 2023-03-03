Beth

Mahtomedi players and coaches savored the moment after winning the section championship.

 Beth Donahue

With two goals in the last six minutes, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs turned back Chisago Lakes 3-1 on Thursday evening to capture the Section 4A championship.

The No. 4 ranked Zephrys (20-8) will make their seventh state tournament trip in eight years, starting Wednesday, March 8.

