Defending state champion Mahtomedi is back in the Section 4A finals after squeezing past Tartan in overtime 3-2 on Tuesday evening, but the Zephyrs will be the underdog when they new power Gentry Academy for a state berth Thursday evening at TCO Sports Garden.
Against Tartan, David Wolsfeld got the game-winner 2:33 into overtime, with Charlie Drage and Nick Beiersdorf assisting. Ryan Berglund and Adam Johnson also scored for the Zephyrs (12-7-1), who outshot Tartan 49-29.
Titan goalie Steven Kelley made 46 saves, and Noah Joyce and Landen Schwantes had their goals.
Gentry Academy, of neighboring Vadnais Heights, is 15-0 and ranked No. 1 in just their third year of MSHSL competition. The Stars have outscored opponents 138 to 12, including an 8-0 win over Tartan. Their points leaders are Damon Furuseth of Grand Forks, Nick Sajevic of Shoreview and Barrett Hall of Edina. Their goalie, Alex Timmons, is a Frank Brimsek Award finalist.
