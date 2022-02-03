Charlie Drage delivered the game-winner as Mahtomedi pulled out a 4-3 win over Eden Prairie on Thursday evening at St. Croix Rec Center.
Mahtomedi (10-9) trailed 3-2 after two periods. Cory Bohmert knotted the score with a goal at 9:18 of the third, assisted by Drage and Sam Harris. Drage gave the Zephyrs a 4-3 lead at 13:57, assisted by David Wolsfeld.
Eden Prairie (12-8) led 2-0 on goals by Jake Luloff and Phil Feinberg. Mahtomedi caught up with Carter Haycraft and Nick Beiersdorf scoring in the second period but Teddy Townsend regained a 3-2 lead for the Eagles.
Mahtomedi had a 36-32 edge in shots. Ben Dardis made 29 saves.
