The Mahtomedi Zephyrs held off Tartan 5-4 on Wednesday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. Scoring for the Zephyrs (9-6-1) were Dylan Duckson, Brent Gulenchyn, David Wolsfeld, Grant Dardis and Carter Haycraft, the last two coming in the third period to open a 5-3 lead. Noah Joyce scored his second goal for Tartan (9-7-1) with a minute left to close the gap. Adam Johnson made two assists for the Zephyrs. Tartan got their four goals on 21 shots against Ben Dardis.
