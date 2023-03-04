The Section 4A champion Mahtomedi Zephrys (20-8) are seeded third in the state tournament starting Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. The Zephrys will open against Alexandria at 1 p.m. In their bracket is No. 2 Hermantown vs. Luverne at 11 a.m. In the other bracket are No. 1 Warroad vs. St. Cloud Cathedal and No. 4 Orono vs. No. 5 Northfield. Semifinals will be Friday 11 a.m. (for Mahtomedi’s bracket) and 1 p.m.
Latest News
- Wrestling: Five Zephyrs compete at state; McGuire places 4th
- Boys hockey: Mahtomedi faces Alexandria in state opener
- Girls basketball: Zephyrs stellar season ends with first-round upset by Totino-Grace
- Boys basketball: Bears nip Park 66-65 in conference finale
- Boys basketball: Zephyrs top SP Central 88-81, tie for MEC title with St. Thomas
- Boys hockey: Mahtomedi tops Chisago Lakes 3-1, heads for state
- Boys basketball: Totino-Grace downs Cougars 83-52
- Girls basketball: Centennial tops Cardinals 59-27 in section opener
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Survivor’ contestant brings addiction recovery into spotlight
- Northeast Residence turns 50, looks to future following merger
- Local restauranteur among victims in fatal St. Paul shooting
- Boys hockey: Gentry knocks out Bears 5-1
- Shoreview native opens Detroit-style pizzeria with a taste of Filipino flair
- Deaf Poker Tour opportunity for fun, fellowship for White Bear Lake man
- Wrestling: Bears' Carlson, Kolstad advance to state
- Permit extension request draws supervisor’s ire
- An evening with The Saint John’s Bible
- How to eat smart during National Nutrition Month
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 11
Online Poll
Winter: Love it or hate it?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.