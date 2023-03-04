The Section 4A champion Mahtomedi Zephrys (20-8) are seeded third in the state tournament starting Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. The Zephrys will open against Alexandria at 1 p.m. In their bracket is No. 2 Hermantown vs. Luverne at 11 a.m. In the other bracket are No. 1 Warroad vs. St. Cloud Cathedal and No. 4 Orono vs. No. 5 Northfield. Semifinals will be Friday 11 a.m. (for Mahtomedi’s bracket) and 1 p.m.

