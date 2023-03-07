Mahtomedi will open the state Class A tournament Wednesday facing Alexandria at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. The Zephyrs (20-8), making their seven state trips eight years, are seeded No. 3. W
ith their scoring spread out over four lines, the Zephyrs’ goal leaders are Charlie Drage with 30 and Seth Nelson with 22.
Alexandria (14-12-1) beat Fergus Falls 5-4 in overtime on a goal by Leo Komelien to win the Section 8 title.The Cardinals have five players scoring between 12 and 19 goals.
The other pairings are No. 2 Hermantown vs. Luverne at 11 a.m., No. 1 Warroad (the lone unbeaten at 27-0-1) vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at 6 p.m., and No. 4 Orono vs. Northfield at 8 p.m.
If Mahtomedi wins, they will face Hermantown or Luverne on Friday at 11 a.m. in the semifinals.
